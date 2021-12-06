Shocking! Bollywood actors who attended their ex's wedding

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some of the most loved Bollywood couples, how can we forget the amazing pair from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, to Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, these Bollywood Jodis no doubt always know how to attract the eyeballs of the fans.

Some of the couple get along with each other but many of them have seen parted ways, while having said that we have also witnessed that these actors have attended the wedding of their ex.

So today we are going to discuss about those Bollywood actors who attended their ex’s wedding.

1. Anushka Sharma

How can we forget one of the most loved Jodi Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, the movie Band Baaja Baaraat which created a strong buzz at the box office no doubt was immensely loved for this onscreen Jodi. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh dated for around two years, later Anushka Sharma was seen attending Ranveer Singh's wedding. Actress Anushka Sharma got married to Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli.

2. Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Saawariya which also had Sonam Kapoor along with him, it was said that Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were dating each other. Later Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja and Ranbir Kapoor attended her wedding along with Alia Bhatt.

3. Dino Morea

Actor Dino Morea was dating Bipasha Basu after their movie Raaz, it was said that they dated for around three years. Later actress Bipasha Basu started dating John Abraham. Actor Dino Morea was seen attending Bipasha Basu's wedding along with Karan Singh Grover.

4. Dipannita Sharma

Dipannita Sharma was in a relationship with Milind Soman. No one knows for how long they have dated. Dipannita was seen attending Milind Soman’s wedding.

5. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia and Yuvraj Singh were in a relationship, and the relationship did not work out and Yuvraj was married to Hazel Keech, actress Neha Dhupia was seen as a guest in the wedding.

So these are the Bollywood actors who attended their ex’s wedding, what are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

