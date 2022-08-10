Shocking! This Bollywood actress wanted to be a lawyer but changed her mind after attending five classes

MUMBAI :Bollywood is a place that attracts many with its glitz and glamor. However there are many top actors and actresses that initially started off being ambitious about some other profession but ultimately found their calling with Bollywood and never looked back. Here is one actress who aspired to be a lawyer but soon changed her mind.

Also Read- Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

We are talking about none other than our very own Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan. The gorgeous poo, believe it or not, wanted to be a lawyer and signed up for a top law college, the Veere Di Wedding actress revealed in a previous interview. The actress said after just 5 classes she sat wondering is this what she really wants to do in life? She said, “I did try to sign myself up at the government law college. I did go for 5 days. When I saw the size of the books, I was like, I don’t think this is for me. So, I did keep that option open of wanting to be a lawyer. I don’t know what I was thinking! But I can’t even imagine myself not being in front of the camera.”

Kareena is one of the most sought after actresses in BOllywood who has carved a niche for herself. The actress’s fans are eagerly awaiting to see her back on the big screens after the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle. She has a huge line up of projects including Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, and will make her OTT debut with Sujay Ghosh's film based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Also Read- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s doppelganger Asmita Gupta takes netizens by surprise; Watch some of her videos here



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye