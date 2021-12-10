Shocking! Bollywood celebrities who lost their first child

MUMBAI: We have seen many Bollywood celebrities who are getting married and living happily with their families, the fans all over also do not get tired of showering their love and blessings to the Bollywood celebrities.

The fans also celebrate the pregnancy news and news of a new baby born in the celebrity family. But there were times which made the fans very sad. These were the times when Bollywood celebrities lost their child.

So today we are going to discuss the Bollywood celebrities who lost their first child.

1. Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with Raj Kundra in the year 2009. The couple was blessed with the Son Viaan in the year 2012. Not many of the fans know that Viaan was not the first time when the actress got pregnant, Shilpa Shetty got pregnant few months after her marriage in the year 2010, but unfortunately she suffered a miscarriage and she lost the child.

2. Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were indeed one of the most loved Bollywood Jodi. The couple tied the knot in 2005. After a few years of marriage actress Kiran Rao got pregnant in the year 2009. But this happiness was for quiet short as Kiran Rao suffered miscarriage and lost her unborn child.

3. Gauri Khan

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are happily married for 30 years; the couple has three children Aryan, Suhana and Abram. But not many people know that the coupled suffered a miscarriage in the year 1997. It was during the show Yadon Ki Barat, when Shahrukh Khan revealed that Gauri Khan had suffered a miscarriage in the year 1997 before Aryan.

4. Kajol

Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in a traditional Marathi wedding in the year 1999. They are blessed with two children Nysa and Yug. Not many people know that actress had suffered a miscarriage just after the few years of her marriage due ectopic pregnancy. Just after the six weeks of her pregnancy, they got to know that the baby is not good for Kajol’s health and they had to abort the child.

Well this is the list of Bollywood celebrities who lost their first child. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

