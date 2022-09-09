Shocking! Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar reveals he was sexually abused by a liftman, Scroll down to know more

Akshay Kumar had recalled the traumatic time when he was sexually abused as a child and how he shared the same with parents

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the few stars in the film industry, who has proved the mettle of his acting in most of the popular genres out there. Whether we talk about action, comedy, thriller, horror, romance or biographical drama, Akshay has experimented a lot with his film choices over the decades.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had recalled the traumatic time when he was sexually abused as a child. Talking about the tragic incident, Akshay clearly stated that victims don't need to hide these things from their parents or loved ones. He also told parents and everyone to support the victim instead of finding flaws in them. In order to empower everyone with his own story, Akshay had revealed that once when he was inside a lift, the liftman had touched him inappropriately. As a child, it was a heartbreaking incident for him to deal with.

Akshay Kumar had also admitted that it wasn't easy for him to tell his parents, about the liftman, who abused him sexually. However, the actor explained that he knew that what the liftman had done to him was completely wrong and his parents needed to be aware of it. Thus, with some courage, he went to his mom and dad and told them about the whole incident.

