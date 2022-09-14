Shocking! Box Office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra falls down on Tuesday, Scroll down to know more

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ had a massive opening on the first weekend; however, the collections went down around 20% for a total of around 11-11.25 crore net worth of sales in Hindi on Tuesday

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 11:59
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ which had a massive opening on the first weekend, had a noticeable drop in the collections on Tuesday. Reportedly, the collections went down around 20% for a total of around 11-11.25 crore net worth of sales in Hindi. The overall collection for the film, from all the languages, stood around 12.50 crore.
 
It is also reported that the collections fell the most in the national chains across the country while other multiplexes showed fewer falls. The drop is not that huge, since a 15% drop for a film is expected. However, a 20% drop is a little on the higher side. The sales can easily be recovered if the drop is 10% today as that will average it out to 15% over two days.
 

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is a modern mythological drama which took almost 6 years in making. The film revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) who discovers his magical superpowers with his unique relationship with fire. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Isha and his love interest in the film. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles and also has an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.


Credit: ETimes

