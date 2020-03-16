Shocking! Boycott Brahmāstra trends on social media as a throwback video of Anushka Shamra surfaces where she reveals that Ranbir Kapoor consumes drugs

MUMBAI : Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it's ready to hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

The Bollywood industry is going through a very bad phase as all the movies are failing at the Box office. A new trend has begun on social media where the netizens keep boycotting movies as a result of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Ever since the actor passed away in the year 2020 the fans have been angry and kept trending on social media with the hashtag #boycottBollywood.

This hashtag has been running on social media for a long time and many Bollywood movies have been affected because of the #hashtag.

In recent times we have seen how Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chada faced the brunt of it, but in the end, the content was poor and hence the movie didn’t work.

Now the latest movie to land in trouble is Dharma Productions’ Brahmāstra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

A #Throwback video has surfaced on social media where Anushka Sharma is heard telling how Ranbir Kapoor takes drugs and that only keeps him high.

The fans have come out and have said that “Watching #Brahmastra is directly FUNDING druggie cartels in Mumbai for #KaranJohar.”

They have said that watching the movie is like funding drugs and one should boycott it.

It will be interesting to see if this boycott trend will affect the movie Brahmāstra.

Check out the tweets below:

Anuska Sharma revealed that druggie #RanbirKapoor takes drugs (COCAINE) on sets so he can be more upbeat before shoots



Watching #Brahmastra is directly FUNDING druggie cartels in Mumbai for #KaranJohar #BoycottBrahmastra#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/DKGFtHFUt8 — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) August 22, 2022

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

