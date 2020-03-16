Shocking! #BOYCOTTSHAMSHERA trends on social media, check out the reason

MUMBAI : Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Shamshera has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie which is directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra also stars Sanjay Dutt. He plays the villain in the movie.

No doubt we can see actors Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor grabbing the attention of the fans and creating some headlines with regard to the movie and indeed the fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen after a long gap of four years.

On one side, the trailer is getting some great responses and winning the hearts of the fans and on the other side, there are few people who are not at all in the favour of the movie coming from the side of Yash Raj Films and have started trending #BOYCOTTSHAMSHERA on social media.

ALSO READ – Wow! These pictures of Sophie Choudry are giving major fitness motivation

This Hindu Demeaning movies will not be tolerated anymore we will continue doing #BoycottBollywood#BoycottShamshera



Justice4SSR Movement Of Masses pic.twitter.com/gvUpd7XZAW — (@SatyaSSRian1) July 21, 2022

#BoycottBollywood #BoycottShamshera



Yrf films didn't allow SSR to work with other producers/directors.



He had a 3-movie deal, why did it end after doing just 2 films with them ?



Hopefully all of you remember this.



Today it's Sushant tomorrow it will be someone else. pic.twitter.com/jHkk5A3g5J — Raj4SSR (@raj4_ssr) July 21, 2022

Guys , are you ready to #BoycottShamshera & teach Bollywood a lesson once again ? Justice4SSR Movement Of Masses , we masses are much aware what bwood , YRF did with Sushant. They should get what they deserve. We won't fall in any trap now. We will Never forget , never forgive. — Koushani Kundu (@kundu_koushani) July 21, 2022

Boycott bollywood each and everyone without any exceptions

#BoycottBollywood #BoycottShamshera



Justice4SSR Movement Of Masses pic.twitter.com/aLElk7LsEx — (@Satya91539128) July 21, 2022



As we can see these posts which are coming from the side of netizens, they are saying that Yash Raj Films did not complete the 3 movie contract with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. There were also reports the late actor was replaced by YRF in a movie. Many people are also saying that the movie Shamshera is hurting the Hindu sentiments in many ways.

What are your views on these posts coming on the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Shamshera is all set to hit the screen on 22nd July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Wow! These pictures of Sophie Choudry are giving major fitness motivation