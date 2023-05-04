Shocking! Brazilian model Emmily Rodriguez falls naked to her death from the 6th floor of businessman’s luxury apartment in Buenos Aires; cops begin investigation

The authorities have arrested a businessman named Francisco Sáenz Valiente (52), who has been named as a murder suspect in the case.
Emmily Roriguez

MUMBAI: A Brazilian model shockingly fell from the 6th floor of a luxury apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 30th March. The model, identified as Emmily Rodriguez (26), was rushed to hospital, but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries on the way near the Brazilian Embassy. 

The authorities have arrested a businessman named  Francisco Sáenz Valiente (52), who has been named as a murder suspect in the case. As per reports, Emmily along with two other women had visited the businessman’s apartment that day. While one woman was Francisco’s friend, the other had left the apartment just before Emmily fell to her death from the balcony. 

The accused is said to have multiple injuries to his face when the cops arrested him. He however told the police that he sustained the injuries while trying to stop Emmily from jumping.  

The cops also revealed that several bottles of alcohol were found in the apartment during investigation and the neighbors heard screaming and fighting noises from the apartment before the firefighters reached the 26th year old model who had fallen naked on the ground floor. 

Neighbors reportedly said that the duo had a huge fight before the model threw herself out of one of the windows. The neighbors also said that the model was totally out of control. She had previously tried to open a series of windows which refused to open before she jumped out and fell.

