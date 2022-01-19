Shocking! Check out some hidden secrets about the actress Karisma Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Karisma Kapoor is no doubt one of the versatile actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress since the 90s and winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt she has been loved not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for her dance performances in her songs.

Till today when we see the movies of the actress Karisma Kapoor we can't get over her and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the actress in Bollywood movies again.

Having said that, the fans always look forward to knowing and reading more about their favorite celebrities and today we are going to discuss some of the secrets of actress Karisma Kapoor which are lesser known or not known to the people.

1. Father against of entering Bollywood

Actress Karisma Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed Bollywood actresses, but do you know her father Randhir Kapoor was against the actress entering the show business. He even got separated from his wife Babita for this reason. Actress Karisma Kapoor was the one to break the Kapoor stereotype, she not only entered the Bollywood industry but also made it big there. The actress dropped out of school after her sixth standard and started acting. The actress made her acting debut at the age of 17 with the movie Prem Qaidi in 1991.

2. Appearances

Karisma Kapoor has appeared in over 50 movies till date and most of them have been super hits. Karisma Kapoor is the first and only woman in the Kapoor family’s 4th generation to have inherited blue-green eyes. Karisma Kapoor was known for her flawless skin, pink lips and bushy eyebrows when she started her career.

3. Career

As we have mentioned the actress had appeared in over 50 movies, the actress gave some of the major hits with Ajay Devgn and Govinda. The actress also faced some news which were saying that she was romantically linked with actors like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, having said that there was no confirmation regarding this news. But there are many news articles which say that the actress was in a serious relationship with Ajay Devgn from 1992 till they broke up in 1995.

4. Television appearances

Apart from defining her versatility in the Bollywood industry in different movies, the actress was also seen on television. The actress was seen playing a lead role in the television serial Karisma, the miracles of destiny in the year 2003. The actress, after her success on screen, turned a radio jockey for 92.7 FM radio station.

5. Controversies and publicity

In the year 2002 Karisma Kapoor got engaged to Abhishek Bachchan and gained a lot of publicity. Amitabh Bachchan had formerly announced the engagement of Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor. However the engagement was called off a few months after the announcement. The actress later got married to Sanjay Kapur and they got divorced in the year 2016.

Well these are some of the lesser known facts about the actress Karisma Kapoor. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

