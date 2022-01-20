Shocking! Check out some lesser known facts about actress Preity Zinta

MUMBAI: Actress Preity Zinta is indeed one of the most loved and followed Bollywood actresses, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

No doubt this dimple girl had made her strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans. Having said that there are many fans that are eagerly looking forward to knowing and reading more about the actress.

Well having said that, today let us know more in detail about the actress Preity Zinta while we discuss some lesser known facts about the actress.

1. Non-bailable arrest warrant

Actress Preity Zinta faced innumerable hurdles in her first production venture Ishq in Paris. Abbas Tyrewala, dialogue writer of the movie filed the case against Preity Zinta as his check of Rs. 18 lakhs bounced. The magistrate Court had then issued a non bailable arrest warrant against the actress when she couldn't appear the first time.

2. The leaked tapes

Preity Zinta’s closeness with Salman Khan's spelled doom for her when an audio tape leaked in the media. The audio tape was alleged to be a 4 hour chat between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. In which the latter confesses to sleeping with Preity Zinta during the shoot of the film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. On the other hand Salman Khan remained silent on this issue; Preity Zinta filed defamation suits against the news channel.

3. Botox issue

On Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan, Tusshar Kapoor said Preity Zinta’s name as synonymous with Botox in the industry. The answer didn't go down well with Preity Zinta then.

4. Molestation charges

Preity Zinta placed charges against ex-boyfriend and Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia of molestation. The incident happened on 30th May, during an IPL match. While Preity has asked for privacy on this sensitive issue from the media. Ness Wadia has brushed all the allegations as baseless and false.

5. Link-up speculation

During the opening IPL Seasons Preity Zinta’s closeness with Yuvraj Singh started the rumor of their link up. The duo had shared many hugs in the post-match celebration which has started the speculations about their relationship. The same happened with Preity Zinta and Brett Lee. Later Preity Zinta cleared all the rumors and said that Yuvraj and Brett Lee are her friends for life as she knew them even before the IPL had started.

6. Blamed for divorce

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy openly blamed Preity Zinta for her divorce from husband Shekhar Kapur. Suchitra alleged that it was the romantic link up between Preity Zinta and Shekhar Kapur which led to her marriage ending in divorce.

Well these are some of the lesser known facts about the actress Preity Zinta. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

