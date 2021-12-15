Shocking! Check out some shocking unknown facts about actress Vaani Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her recently released movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which also has Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role. The actress no doubt with her acting and her hotness had made her strong mark in Bollywood industry right from her debut with the movie Shuddh Desi Romance.

She is indeed one of the major inspirations when it comes to Fashion and fitness. For the people who know very little about the actress let us have a detailed discussion about some unknown and shocking facts about the actress Vaani Kapoor.

Actress Vaani Kapoor was born on 23rd August 1992. Vaani Kapoor's father Shiv Kapoor is a delhi-based businessman who is into the business of furniture and also runs a NGO, Vaani Kapoor mother's name is Dimple Kapoor who is a marketing executive.

Education and career

Vaani Kapor had completed her initial studies from Mata Jai Kaur Public school Ashok Vihar Delhi. Later she had taken a tourism degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University and completed her internship from a Jaipur based hotel and resort. She started her first job by working in Hotels, after working in hotels she jumped into modeling. From modeling the actress jumped into Bollywood and her promising debut with the movie Shuddh Desi Romance, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra and since then there was no looking back for her.

Vaani Kapoor is animal lover

Vaani Kapoor is brought up at a place where she has been always surrounded by animals, her love for animals increased and that’s why today she is an animal lover.

Vaani Kapoor and her facial surgery

We have seen many Bollywood actors going through some facial surgery to look the best. Vaani Kapoor reportedly also went through facial surgery and had a complete changeover of a look. The actress was all over the news when she had undergone facial surgery. But the actress has completely denied all this news.

Vaani Kapoor was injured during the song Ghungroo

Actress Vaani Kapoor was seen along with the actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the movie War. How can we forget one of the much loved songs from the movie Ghungroo. But do you know the actress Vaani Kapoor was injured several times during the rehearsals of the song.

Vaani Kapoor as the fitness queen

No doubt actress Vaani Kapoor is one of the major fitness motivators. The actress is currently the fitness icon for millions of people but do you know before coming into the acting world the actress was around 75 kg.

In one of the media interactions Vaani Kapoor said that if she ever got a chance she would definitely want to play a biopic character in her movie.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch actress Vani Kapoor on big screen

