Shocking! Check out some unknown and shocking secrets from the life of Katrina Kaif before marriage

MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is indeed one of the finest actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. Also known as the Barbie doll of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had made her strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. Indeed it is always a treat to watch the actress Katrina Kaif on screen.

Recently her marriage with Vicky Kaushal has been the talk of the country because of the 3 days of grand wedding celebrations along with some major rules and regulations which were supposed to be followed by the guests.

We have seen and loved the actress Katrina Kaif but today let us have a look at some unknown and dark side of the actress.

1. Affairs and relationship

Actress Katrina Kaif has been part of many relationships and affairs ever since she stepped in the Bollywood industry. Reportedly we have seen the actress’s name getting linked with actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. As we all know superstar Salman Khan has given a major boost to her career. There was also news that Salman Khan had allegedly physically assaulted the actress in one of the stages of their relationship. These ups and downs in the relationship lead to a major break up with him.

2. Worked in a B-grade film

As we all know the debut film of the actress Katrina Kaif was not Sarkar the actress was seen much before in the movie Boom which had Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan. We have also seen many clips from the movie of the actress Katrina Kaif which went viral on social media.

3. Passport Age

There is a strong rumor in the Industry that the actress is not as old as her age in passport. Several celebrities have hinted the same on the Talk Show Koffee with Karan. Actress Deepika Padukone also once said that she would definitely want to check Katrina Kaif’s passport to see her age.

4. Parents’ divorce

Do you know Katrina Kaif's parents divorced when she was very young. The actress also made sure that there is no influence on her of her father . In one of her media interactions the actress also revealed not to have anyone like a father figure in her life.

5. Real name

Do you know the real name of the actress is Katrina Turquotte, her siblings used to address with the name Turquotte, but before entering in Bollywood the actress added Kaif after her name and she is known as Katrina Kaif.

6. Closeness with Aditya Roy Kapoor

There were strong rumors that actress Katrina Kaif was very close to actor Aditya Roy Kapoor during the shooting of the movie Fitoor. Aditya Roy Kapoor was the shoulder to cry for the actress after her ugly breakup with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Well these are some interesting unknown facts of the actress Katrina Kaif. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actress was last seen in the movie Sooryavanshi which was directed by Rohit Shetty and she has an upcoming movie titled Phone Booth which is a horror comedy.

