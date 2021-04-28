Shocking! Check out the cost of Kareena Kapoor’s mask

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has made her strong mark in the acting business and she has won the hearts of millions with her acting skills and her looks.

MUMBAI: Over time, the diva had managed to rule to hearts of fans and grab all the attention whenever she appears on-screen or off-screen. She is one of the few actresses who gave a series of flops but still was considered as one of the most successful and loved actresses.

ALSO READ – (A throwback to when Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor had cold war with each other )

Recently, she took to social media to share a selfie recently and asked all to wear a mask. The picture that she posted had her wearing a basic white printed T-shirt with ‘propaganda’ written over it. The actor covered her face with a black Louis Vuitton mask that had the brand’s initials weaved over it

But do you know the cost of her mask is more than that of her T-shirt? The LV mask that Bebo has worn is more expensive than her T-shirt.

It’s a Louis Vuitton mask that was seen on many other celebs well including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the past.

The mask is priced at USD 355 which comes to around Rs 26,763 approximately, whereas the cost of her T-shirt is priced at 140 Euro which comes to around Rs 12,712 approximately.

That’s a huge amount to pay for a mask, but along with spreading awareness actors are also promoting the brand and making money through it.

What’s your take on this, do let us know in the comments below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –( Kareena Kapoor would become a lawyer if not an actress, READ MORE )

CREDIT: indiacom