Shocking! Check out the list of celebrities who hate mega superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI : Kareena Kapoor is a major superstar in Bollywood and she has a massive fan following.

The actress is considered one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood and the best actress of her era and she still continues to rule the box office.

It’s been two decades that Kareena has been part of Bollywood and she is one of a kind, she is a bindass and speaks her heart out and doesn’t think twice before saying something.

In her number of interviews, we have seen how the actress wears her heart on her sleeves and says this so honestly and that’s why the audience connects to her as she presents her real self to the public.

Many of the new actresses of today’s time are considered role models and have said that they have become an actress because of Kareena Kapoor and they take her as their idol. Alia Bhatt is one of her biggest fans and she has always said that she idolizes Kareena Kapoor.

But with someone who is frank and outspoken, there are many people who tend to hate them and not get along with them and in the case of Kareena Kapoor there are plenty of such people who don’t like the actress and they prefer to keep a safe distance from her.

Today, we bring you the names of celebrities who hate Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out the names below:

1 Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Kareena were dating each other for five years before they parted ways and since then there has been discomfort between the two and fans thought that things would change after Udta Punjab but things remained the same between the two.

2. Ameesha Patel

Ameesha and Kareena’s rivalry started with the movie Kaho Naa Pyar Hai where after Kareena walked out of the movie Ameesha had replaced her as Sonia in the movie. Since then the two are at loggerheads and nothing has changed.

3. Katrina Kaif

Kareena never liked Katrina because she was the ruling lady of B- town for a long time, her wish was to work with the legendary director Yash Chopra but then he considered Katrina for the role and since then the likeness hasn’t been there.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Kareena’s rivalry began from the movie Aitraaz where PC’s role overshadowed Kareena’s and she took all the awards and praises. Post that Kareena on Koffee with Karan had made fun of Priyanka’s accent and things went bad from there. But today the two are very cordial with each other and one could see that on Koffee with Karan Season 5 when they came for the finale episode.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika has problems with Kareena’s arrogance whereas Bebo was upset with the actress when she was not casted in Love Aaj Kal. Later, when Kareena was supposed to do Ram Leela, she backed out and Deepika had replaced her. Since then a slight rivalry is there between the two actresses.

6. Dia Mirza

Once Kareena didn’t attend a show as she had to share stage space with Dia and thus, Dia felt humiliated with this behavior and vouched not to work with Kareena in the future.

7. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha and Kareena’s rivalry began from the movie Ajnabee where Kareena felt that the makers were partial with Bipasha as she was the one given good clothes and meant to look sexy. During the movie she also called Bipasha “Kaali Billi” which was a taunt to Bipasha’s skin colour and it wasn’t acceptable, but since she is a mega superstar, she got away even after commenting something like this.

8. John Abraham

Kareena always wanted to work with A – list actors and John wasn’t one so she has refused two – three movies starring John. On Koffee with Karan she also said that he is one of the actors she wouldn’t want to work with and also called him an expressionless actor.

9. Bobby Deol

Kareena and Bobby worked in the movie Ajnabee together for the first time and the movie didn’t fare well at the box office and thus, Kareena blamed it on Bobby and since then the two never talk to each other.

One can hate, love but can never ignore the superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is always going to be the Poo of the industry.

