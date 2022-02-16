Shocking! Check out the list these Bollywood celebrities who never got married

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities have indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of different actors and winning the hearts of the fans.

The fans also on the other hand never fails to shower their love towards their favourite celebrities and they always look forward to the latest information about their favourite celebrities.

Some of the Bollywood celebrities set the social media fire with their wedding pictures but as there are many other Bollywood celebrities who have not yet got married in their.

So today let us see the Bollywood celebrities who have not got married.

1. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is indeed one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood industry, the actress is loved not only for her beauty and acting but also for her speech. Actress had several relationships but she never got married.

2. Asha Parekh

What's the target actress Asha Parekh has also made to the list. She remained unmarried in her life. Claiming that her reputation of being unapproachable made people hesitate asking for marriage.

3. Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood industry had recently lost a Gem, Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer was unmarried. At an early age she was into singing and she was so much into responsibilities that she never thought of getting married.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Aamir Khan- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn - Shahid Kapoor: Here are the 5 most anticipated box-office clashes of 2022)

4. Salman Khan

No doubt the actor is one of the bankable actors of Bollywood industry. We have seen the actor making several headlines which spoke about his romantic links but the actor remained unmarried.

5. Ameesha Patel

The Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress Ameesha Patel is no doubt one of the most followed actresses in Bollywood movies, the actress is less to be seen in movies but she has always been ruling the social media with her sizzling pictures. The actress is unmarried till today.

6. Tabu

7. Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry, the actor who dated Sushmita Sen and Neetu Chandra is unmarried till today.

Well these are some of the Bollywood celebrities who have not yet tied the knot. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Check our Jacqueline Fernandez's first public appearance amidst the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy)