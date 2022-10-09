Shocking! Check out the most expensive Electricity Bills of THESE B-town celebs that will leave your jaw-dropped

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, here is the list of some Bollywood celebs who pay hefty amounts as electric bills

 

MUMBAI: Celebrities love to live lavish and luxurious lives. Right from owning lavish apartments, to modified cars, expensive vacations and much more. These celebs work extra hard to provide themselves with such an amazing lifestyle. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan; here's a list of the most expensive electricity bills paid by Bollywood celebs.

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan who stays at Mannat in Mumbai reportedly pays Rs. 43-45 lakhs on the electricity bill.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal live in a 4bhk apartment in Mumbai. Reportedly, the couple pays around Rs. 8-10 lakhs for their electricity.

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan who stays at Galaxy apartment reportedly pays around Rs. 23-25 lakhs on his electricity bill.

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh live in a 4bhk apartment in Mumbai. Reportedly, the two pay Rs. 13-15 lakghs on their electricity bill.

image.png


Brahmastra actor Amitabh Bachchan who stays in a bungalow at Juhu is reportedly paying Rs. 22-25 lakhs on his electricity bill.

image.png


Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who live in a lavish bungalow in Mumbai reportedly pays around Rs. 30-32 lakhs on their electricity bill.

image.png


Aamir Khan who stays in an apartment in Mumbai reportedly pays Rs. 9-11 lakhs on his electricity bill.

