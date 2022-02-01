Shocking! Check out the real life controversial kisses of Bollywood actors which got captured

MUMBAI: We have seen some of the controversial kissing incidents coming from the Bollywood industry. How can we forget the incident which took place between Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh where Mika forcefully kissed Rakhi. Similar example we have seen with actress Shilpa Shetty.

No doubt these instances have grabbed the attention of the fans all across the social media and today we are going to discuss some of the lesser known instances of kissing incidents of bollywood celebrities.

1. Deepika Padukone and Homi Adajania

There was a picture which was floating around social media of director Homi Adajania where he was seen forcefully kissing actress Deepika Padukone during a party. The party was hosted by the former and this created quite a buzz social media

2. Hrithik Roshan and Rekha

The kissing picture coming from the side of actor Hrithik Roshan and actress Rekha shocked the fans all across the social media. As we can see from the picture Hrithik Roshan and Rekha almost had a lip lock at an award night.

3. Dharmendra and Ram Jethmalani

Picture of veteran actor Dharmendra kissing famous politician and lawyer Ram Jethmalani on his birthday has gone viral on social media. This picture has created a lot of stir on social media.

4. Amy Jackson and Pratik Babbar

How can we forget this viral picture of Amy Jackson kissing Prateik Babbar during a new year's eve. The picture went viral in no time.

5. Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

This picture created a lot of controversy, the picture of Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt kissing each other for a magazine cover raised many questions on morality.

Well these are the names of Bollywood celebrities who got captured while kissing and which are lesser known to fans.

