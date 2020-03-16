Shocking! Check out THESE B-town celebs Karan Johar once refused to work with



MUMBAI: Kriti once said that she auditioned for Karan Johar's film Student of the Year 1 which featured Alia Bhatt. However, she was rejected and held no hard feelings toward the film's lead. This is not the first time, actors including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Ayushmann Khurrana were also rejected by Dharma Productions for various reasons.



Kriti Sanon recently appeared on Koffee with Karan 7 where she revealed how SOTY was her very first film audition. She mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film's lead, Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar once rejected Ranveer Singh for not looking like a hero. Reportedly, in one his interviews Karan admitted that "This is the age when the actor is appreciated. When I saw Ranveer Singh a decade ago, I was like 'he doesn't look like a movie star at all, he should not be in the movies'. But when I saw his performance, I was like, 'this boy is a movie star'. He can act. It's the age of the actor, it's the death of the superstar, I believe."



Reportedly, Anushka Sharma had auditioned for Karan Johar's Dharma production but she was not selected at that time. Later Shah Rukh Khan noticed her and asked Aditya Chopra to feature her in the film. According to the media reports, Karan Johar kept telling Aditya not to take Anushka because she didn't have a 'superstar appeal.



As per the media reports, Karan Johar removed Kartik Aaryan from the film Dostana 2 because of his unprofessional behaviour. The reports also suggested that he had an ugly fight with co-star Janhvi Kapoor because of which their friendship ended in January, they both are not on talking terms. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an excerpt from Ayushmann Khurrana's 2015 book where the actor recollected Dharma Productions telling him they casted 'only stars' had been going viral. In the small part of the book excerpt, Ayushmann revealed that he was going to make his debut with Dharma Productions. He recalled meeting Karan Johar, who gave him a telephone number (his office number). According to the viral interview, when Ayushmann reached out to them, Dharma stalled him and eventually ended up telling him that they 'only work with stars and thus cannot work with him.'

Credit: DNA



