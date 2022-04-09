Shocking! Check out THESE Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonali Bendre, Urmila Matondkar, several Bollywood actresses denied working with Salman Khan due to various reasons

 

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most bankable superstars in Bollywood. He has launched many newcomers into the industry and many actresses desire to share screen space with him. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna and a few others have refused to work with him.

Salman and Aishwarya have given a Bollywood classic in the form of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, after their bitter breakup, Aishwarya vowed never to work with Salman in the future.

Salman has approached Deepika for many projects to share screen with him, however, the actress has turned down every offer for some reasons. While Deepika and Salman are still hoping to work together in the future, it remains to be seen when this will happen.

Salman and Urmila came together for Janam Samjha Karo. However, the film bombed at the box office. It was being reported that the film's failure was one of the reasons why Urmila refused to work with Salman in the future.

Salman and Sonali's lovable chemistry in Hum Saath Saath Hain was loved by the audience. However, it was reported that after the Blackbuck killing controversy, Sonali never worked with Salman.

Salman and Twinkle were seen together in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Their loving chemistry had grabbed everyone's eyeballs. However, Twinkle never worked with Salman after their 1998 film.

