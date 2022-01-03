Shocking! Complaint filed against actor Vicky Kaushal and here is the reason why

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has been the talk of the town and for his amazing performances in his movies, recently is news of getting married to actress Katrina Kaif grab the Global attention. We have seen some amazing pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from their wedding ceremony.

Both the actors are now back to work with their respective movies and we can see a few pictures and videos on social media where the actor Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting with the actress Sara Ali Khan for his upcoming movie. These pictures and videos had put the actor in trouble and a police complaint has been filed against the actor Vicky Kaushal.

The complainant has alleged that the number plate used on the bike by Vicky in the viral picture is his and it is illegal to use it without permission. To news agency ANI, the complainant said, "The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."

Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it...This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter: Complainant Jai Singh Yadav (1.1.22) pic.twitter.com/CkpZBVUndu — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Indeed, fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh new pair of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on screen.

