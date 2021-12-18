SHOCKING! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claims that he has transferred a huge amount to Jacqueline’s sister’s account

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news ever since her picture with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has gone viral on the internet. Sukesh in his recent investigation with the Enforcement Directorate claims that the actress is lying about all the transactions.

He said that he has transferred $180,000 to Jackky’s sister Geraldine’s account who lives in the USA but when ED summoned the actress’ in her statement claimed that Sukesh has only given $150,000 in her sister’s account.

According to the latest reports, Sukesh told ED that he has gifted her 15 earrings, 5 Birkin bags, and other bags from YSL, Gucci along with Cartier bangles and Tiffany bracelets which are approximately worth Rs 7 crores. When ED asked him about Jackky’s statement on $150,000, the conman said no, she is not telling the truth. Through Deepak Ramnani, I transferred $180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine. He further added that he has gifted a Maserati and a Porsche to Jackky’s parents who live in Bahrain. He even allowed her to use his private jet.

Earlier when News18 accessed transcripts of Jacqueline Fernandez’ statements, The actress claimed that the conman approached her with the fake name and claimed to be the owner of Sun TV. She further added that he told her that he is a big fan. She then said that Sukesh promised to make a South movie with her which will be produced by Sun TV. They even exchanged the number and for this, reason she was in touch with him over the phone.

Credits: Koimoi