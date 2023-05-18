Shocking! "Coping Aishwarya Rai doesn't always work" netizens troll Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela is getting heavily trolled as fans suggest that she should stop copying Aishwarya Rai.
netizens trolls Urvashi Rautela

MUMBAI : Actress Urvashi Rautela is indeed one of the loved actresses we have in Indian cinema. Over the time with her acting, she has created a strong mark and a good fan base who always looks forward to her upcoming projects. Indeed, she is one such name who is known not only for her acting, but also for her looks, fashion and fitness.

Having said that, the actress is grabbing attention and making headlines as she attended Cannes 2023. Actress Urvashi Rautela is looking supremely beautiful as she wears an orange gown. Fans cannot keep calm and are praising the actress for her looks.

On one side, where the fans are praising and appreciating the actress for her looks, on the other side, she is getting trolled for the same. Have a look at the video.

As we can see in the above comments, many express that she is trying very hard to copy actress Aishwarya Rai in many ways. They also suggest that trying to blow a kiss like her does make her look like Aishwarya.

What are your views on these comments and the look of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

