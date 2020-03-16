Shocking! ‘Daadi Kitna Jhooth Bol Rahi hai’ Netizens slams Neetu Kapoor on this statement

Neetu Kapoor is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to the pregnancy news of daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, netizens are saying that ‘aap ki acting Itni bhi acchi Nahin Hai’

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 15:08
movie_image: 
Shocking! ‘Daadi Kitna Jhooth Bol Rahi hai’ Netizens slams Neetu Kapoor on this statement

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry, the actress is currently getting some phenomenal response for her recently released multistarrer family drama titled Jugjugg Jeeyo.

As we all know Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all set to grace the journey of parenthood and now there is a video of actress Neetu Kapoor which is floating around on social media with regards to the news of the pregnancy of Alia Bhatt.

In this video as we can see the paparazzi are wishing to be grandmother Neetu Kapoor and we can see Neetu Kapoor was saying that she came to know about the pregnancy news of Alia Bhatt through the media and this comment have attracted many unhealthy comments towards the actress Neetu Kapoor.

ALSO READ – (Adorable! Father-to-be Ranbir Kapoor to ink his children’s names)

Netizens are saying how is that possible that she didn't come to know about the pregnancy news of her daughter in law and came to know about it through the media, they are saying Neetu Kapoor is doing over acting, they are also commenting that ‘daadi Jhooth bol rahi hai’.

What are your views on this statement of the actress Neetu Kapoor and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Ouch! Netizens take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif post Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement)

Neetu Kapoor NEETU KAPOOR TROLL JUGJUGG JEEYO Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 15:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Why Ram has HIRED Priya's sister Sandy in his company even after the bitter past in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly entertaining the viewers with its...
Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Shocking! ‘Daadi Kitna Jhooth Bol Rahi hai’ Netizens slams Neetu Kapoor on this statement
MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry, the...
Adorable! Check out the similarity between Kinjal and Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
ARYLIE GOALS! Aryan and Imlie to have a romantic dance performance in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
Wow! Check out the fitness pictures of the actress Tamanna Bhatia
MUMBAI: No doubt Tamanna Bhatia has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Aarna Bhadoriya
Exclusive! Baalveer Returns actress Aarna Bhadoriya has been roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Latest Video