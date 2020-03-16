Shocking! ‘Daadi Kitna Jhooth Bol Rahi hai’ Netizens slams Neetu Kapoor on this statement

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry, the actress is currently getting some phenomenal response for her recently released multistarrer family drama titled Jugjugg Jeeyo.

As we all know Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all set to grace the journey of parenthood and now there is a video of actress Neetu Kapoor which is floating around on social media with regards to the news of the pregnancy of Alia Bhatt.

In this video as we can see the paparazzi are wishing to be grandmother Neetu Kapoor and we can see Neetu Kapoor was saying that she came to know about the pregnancy news of Alia Bhatt through the media and this comment have attracted many unhealthy comments towards the actress Neetu Kapoor.

Netizens are saying how is that possible that she didn't come to know about the pregnancy news of her daughter in law and came to know about it through the media, they are saying Neetu Kapoor is doing over acting, they are also commenting that ‘daadi Jhooth bol rahi hai’.

