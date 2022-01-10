SHOCKING! Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher’s film The Kashmir Files gets postponed for this reason

MUMBAI: Director Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Kashmir Files which was slated to release on January 26 this year has been postponed. The makers of the film on Monday took to their social media handle to announce that the film will not be releasing on the said day.

Also read: Pallavi Joshi talks about threats while shooting for 'The Kashmir Files'

The social media post reads, Due to the Significant spike in Covid cases in the country and the current scenario of theatres being partially or fully shut down in many states, we have decided to postpone the release of our movies. Let’s fight the pandemic together. Wear Mask & Stay safe.

Check out the post:

Earlier actor Anupam Kher, shared a post on his social media handle. He wrote "Kashmiri Hindus had to wait for more than 31years for the world to know about their story of genocide. There was every attempt made to suppress the darkest tragedy of Independent India. But now finally presenting the first-ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide, #TheKashmirFiles releases on the Republic Day 2022. Please help us in taking this story to the whole world.

'The Kashmir Files' is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has earlier helmed 'The Tashkent Files'. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and many others will be seen playing interesting characters in the film. The film will be produced by Zee Studio.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Wow! Check out the new motion poster of Mithun Chakraborty from the movie The Kashmir Files