Shocking! "Daughters in bikini with dad not the Indian culture" Netizens trolls Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the latest holiday picture

MUMBAI :This latest picture of the sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with their father Boney Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans and getting viral all over the Internet, in this picture as we can see the daughters are posing with their father in bikini and in swimwear and this has not gone down well with the fans and audience and they have started trolling these actresses.

Also read – Sexy! Check out the time Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing disappointment that how daughters can pose in front of their father wearing a bikini, whereas on the other hand people are saying that what was so urgent to click a picture, you can at least wear clothes and come.



What are your views on this viral picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with their father Boney Kapoor and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar



ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan