Shocking! Deepika Padukone no longer a part of the The Intern remake?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and highest-paid Indian celebrities. She made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om and won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The 2012 movie Cocktail marked a turning point in Padukone's career. She rose to prominence with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014) and Bajirao Mastani (2015), all of which rank among the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

The actress has been in the news for her casting in the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern. The remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's 2015 comedy hit was announced a couple of years ago. There has been a lot of anticipation among the fans since then. After Rishi Kapoor's death, the makers had roped in Amitabh Bachchan to fill in the veteran actor's shoes. But if the latest report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Deepika might no longer be a part of The Intern remake.

The report states that Deepika has been shown exit door, while Big B will continue to a part of the film. The report also says that the producers are now looking for Deepika's replacement and Parineeti Chopra's name has cropped up. However, there's no official confirmation about this development. Interestingly, Deepika has co-produced the film.

The Intern remake, which is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood comedy hit by the same name, is jointly produced by Deepika and Sunir Kheterpal under their banners Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment respectively.

The Intern is a 2015 American buddy comedy-drama film directed, written, and produced by Nancy Meyers. The film stars Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Rene Russo, with supporting performances from Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine, and Zack Pearlman. The plot follows a 70-year-old widower who becomes a senior intern at an online fashion website, where he forms an unlikely friendship with the company's workaholic CEO. It received mixed reviews from critics but was a box-office success.

