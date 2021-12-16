SHOCKING! Details of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Mumbai reception is out

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are back in town after their grand wedding and honeymoon. The couple will now host a grand reception for the entire industry and will invite almost everyone from their fraternity.

A close source to Bollywood Life reveals Vicky and Katrina are planning to host a grand reception despite Omicron's threat in Mumbai. The couple is planning to keep the reception at JW Marriot on 20th December. Before getting back to work, the couple wants to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date. Also, Christmas is largely celebrated by Katrina Kaif and the couple has planned to celebrate it together this time and so they want to keep the reception before Christmas.

The source also adds, " Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule.

Vicky and Katrina got married on 9th December 2021, in Rajasthan and their wedding celebration pictures are every bit a dream. Post-weddinging, they both shared pictures and captioned it as, Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

