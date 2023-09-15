Shocking! Dev Anand's nephew refutes rumours of Juhu bungalow sale; Says ‘it's false news’

Ketan Anand, the nephew of renowned director Dev Anand, has categorically denied recent claims that the Anand family had allegedly sold the famous Juhu home for between 350 and 400 crores.
movie_image: 
Dev Anand

MUMBAI:  One day after rumours surfaced that the late, great actor Dev Anand's Juhu home had been sold for Rs 400 crore and was going to be demolished and replaced by a 22-story tower, Ketan Anand, his nephew, has officially denied the reports as untrue.

Ketan Anand, the nephew of renowned director Dev Anand, has categorically denied recent claims that the Anand family had allegedly sold the famous Juhu home for between 350 and 400 crores. In response to these rumours, Chetan Anand's son Ketan said, “No, it's false news. I have checked with Devina and the family.”

Also read: Shocking! This is why Dev Anand called Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram a dirty film

According to these rumours, the Juhu home where Dev Anand lived with his wife Kalpana Kartik, their kids Suniel Anand and Devina Anand, had been sold to a real estate firm. Sources claim that the agreement had already been reached and that the documentation was being prepared. The property's wonderful location, which is bordered by the bungalows of well-known businesspeople, contributed to its estimated value of between 350 and 400 crores. A 22-floor tower is apparently going to replace the building.

Sources said that Dev Anand's daughter, Devina, stays in Ooty with her mother, Kalpana Kartik, while his son, Suniel, lives in the United States, explaining the decision to sell the bungalow. The Anand family decided to sell the property because no family members lived in Mumbai to manage it. This action comes after a comparable choice, the sale of Dev Anand's Mumbai studio about ten years ago. Suniel, Devina, and Kalpana Kartik each received one of the three apartments that were purchased with the money from the sale of the studio.

The rumours concerning the sale of this landmark property connected to the legendary Dev Anand and his family have been put to rest by Ketan Anand's blatant denial.

When Dev Anand decided to construct his house in Juhu in 1950, few people were familiar with the neighbourhood. He stated in past interviews that Juhu was his choice due of the area's breathtaking natural beauty. However, Juhu has lost its former tranquil appeal as it has grown congested and busy with activities over time.

Also read: What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Indian Forum
 

Bollywood actor Entertainment Movie News Film industry Bollywood actors
