Shocking! Did Ajay Devgn earn 50 crores for RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi?

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn has his working calendar full with back-to-back films gearing up for release. Among all his releases, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi are the most exciting ones. Despite him having cameo appearances, fans are eagerly waiting to watch him in these two biggies.

Interestingly, in both films, Ajay will be playing a character that is a part of the past. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor will have quite a satisfying role with a greater duration. On the other hand, in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the role is a shorter but important one. The actor has been paid handsomely though.

If reports are to be believed, Ajay has been paid an amount of 11 crores for his cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor had allotted 11-12 days for the film’s shoot, so it’s almost 1 crore per day. He got a huge amount of 35 crores for his cameo in Rajamouli’s magnum opus. That is almost 50 crores in the pocket!

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has Runway 34, Maidaan, Thank God, Chanakya, and the Kaithi remake.

Credits: Koimoi



