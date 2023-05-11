Shocking! Did Ranbir Kapoor ask ‘Shut Up’ Ranveer Singh for his comment on Deepika Padukone? Know here details!

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been the buzz of the town ever since their appearance on the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The Chhapaak actress faced intense criticism after revealing details about her past relationships before marrying her actor husband. In addition to breaking the internet community into sections, this episode also witnessed users putting up historical quotes, narratives, and video clips. We'll tell you about the time Ranbir Kapoor invited the Padmaavat star to his house for a get-together.

The tale begins in May 2011, when the star of Animal had a party at his residence and invited Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer, and other celebrities to his bachelor pad. It all started when the Barfi star was asked to perform the remix of ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ for the nth time by the actor from Band Baaja Baaraat, who was visibly drunk. However, Kapoor told Singh to Shut up, "literally," when he made an offensive comment about Deepika Padukone.

A newspaper was informed by a source close to the actor, “Ranveer apparently started discussing Deepika at length, telling Ranbir that Dippy was the hottest girl he dated. Ranveer, who is usually very loud and crass, even went a step ahead and added that the line in the Dum Maro Dum song Pant Khichega Ki Nahi… was intended at RK Junior. Naturally, Ranbir wasn’t amused. And he made his displeasure evident by asking Ranveer to shut up. Even Anushka asked her Band Baaja Baraat co-star to shut his mouth. But Ranveer wouldn’t listen.”

Ranveer Singh revealed that he proposed in 2015, and they were secretly engaged for three years before getting married in November 2018 during their appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. In the present, Ranbir Kapoor is happily wed to Alia Bhatt similar to Deepika and Ranveer.

Regarding his professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the December 1 release of Animal, which will compete with Prabhas' Salaar in theaters. On the other hand, Deepika has Singham Again with her husband Ranveer and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas.

