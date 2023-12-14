Shocking! Did south star Mahesh Babu publicly snubbed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal?

MUMBAI : Actors that attended the pre-release promotional event for Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, included South sensation Mahesh Babu, who his devoted fans dub to as Prince. Mahesh Babu wished the movie success and thanked the Animal makers and the entire cast for their efforts at the ceremony. The actor has a close relationship with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has stayed away from Animal since its premiere.

Also read: Must read! This is how Mahesh Babu got rid of his smoking addiction

The actor from Sarileru Neekevvaru has chosen not to comment on the just-released film Animal. Despite how much he has enjoyed the movie, he will not discuss or appreciate it in public. The internet trolling that fellow actor Allu Arjun experienced prompted Mahesh Babu's decision. The Pushpa star praised Animal on social media, referring to it as a "Classic." A portion of social media users took offense at this. Allu Arjun faced harsh criticism for his willingness to support a movie that glorifies violence and takes a misogynistic stand. The actor said that discussing the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna movie in public was a grave mistake, even if he chose not to delete the tweet.

Following the adverse comments made about his friend Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu decided to stay away from discussing Animal on any public forum. On the other hand, he complimented Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal's success.

Renowned actress Trisha Krishnan, like Allu Arjun, faced backlash from the public after expressing love for Animal on her personal social media account. She eventually had to remove the tweet due to the extreme trolling. Mahesh Babu, like many other South celebs, has chosen to remain silent about 'Animal' in the wake of Trisha and Allu Arjun's situation. In terms of Bollywood, no well-known figures have expressed their appreciation for Animal in a public forum because they are well aware of the repercussions.

Even though the Bobby Deol movie has drawn criticism, critics have given it positive reviews at the box office. The film has shattered numerous box office records and has so far brought in an astounding Rs 450 crore business.

Also read:Box office! Animal sets yet another record while Sam Bahadur continues to have a decent run

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- News 18