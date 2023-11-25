Shocking! Did you know? THIS actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur before Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a real-life hero. The movie's trailer has generated a lot of excitement. However, did you know that Meghna Gulzar, the director, did not initially select him for the part?

If rumours are to be believed, another well-known Bollywood actor who had just released a smash was first given the role. He is Ranveer Singh, that's for sure. Meghna Gulzar was eager to cast with Ranveer and reportedly approached him for the role while she was working with Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak.

However, the actor bulked up with writings from Kabir Khan's 83, Takht by Karan Johar, and Gully Boy by Zoya Akhtar when she gave him the job. Meghna put her foot down and approached Vicky Kaushal for the role after waiting for Ranveer to take some time to narrate a basic storyline. Vicky Kaushal accepted the work.

The film directed by Meghna Gulzar, tells the story of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to become a Field Marshal and the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, the film also features important roles from Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and it opens in theaters on December 1.

The movie is scheduled to compete alongside Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. The revenge drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is characterized as "a father-son bond carved in blood."

Vicky Kaushal has released three films in a single year: The Great Indian Family, Zara Hatke Zara Backe, and Sam Manekshaw. The audience is expected to be captivated by the actor's other film, Dunki, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani, after Sam Bahadur. The movie, which has Rajkumar Hirani at the helm, is set to hit theatres on December 22.

Credit- DNA