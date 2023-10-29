Shocking! Did You Know? Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' held rigorous screen tests for aspiring actors before finalizing the cast

MUMBAI: The magnificent Kiran Rao's teaser for the much-awaited Laapataa Ladies, a Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions production, has revealed a humorous world to enthral viewers. The highly anticipated trailer provides a sneak peek at the hilarious comedic journey that fans may expect. However, the project is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.

The incredible journey taken to uncover the film's lead talents is what enhances the already remarkable film even further. More than five thousand would-be actors went through rigorous screen tests as part of the casting process, which was nothing less than a cinematic trip. The lead actors had to go through several rounds of screen tests over the course of a demanding two-month period before being chosen, demonstrating the commitment to selecting the ideal three.

Laapataa Ladies is expected to be a thrilling film, and given the commitment shown in the casting, this is understandable given the high expectations. Enthusiastic moviegoers are counting down the days until the movie's debut because the teaser has only increased their excitement. When Laapataa Ladies was screened at TIFF, the crowd erupted in praise for director Kiran Rao, leading to a standing ovation.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The screenplay for the movie, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai wrote both the screenplay and the dialogue, and Divyanidhi Sharma wrote the extra dialogue.

