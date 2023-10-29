Shocking! Did You Know? Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' held rigorous screen tests for aspiring actors before finalizing the cast

The highly anticipated trailer provides a sneak peek at the hilarious comedic journey that fans may expect. However, the project is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Kiran

MUMBAI: The magnificent Kiran Rao's teaser for the much-awaited Laapataa Ladies, a Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions production, has revealed a humorous world to enthral viewers. The highly anticipated trailer provides a sneak peek at the hilarious comedic journey that fans may expect. However, the project is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.

Also read: Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

The incredible journey taken to uncover the film's lead talents is what enhances the already remarkable film even further. More than five thousand would-be actors went through rigorous screen tests as part of the casting process, which was nothing less than a cinematic trip. The lead actors had to go through several rounds of screen tests over the course of a demanding two-month period before being chosen, demonstrating the commitment to selecting the ideal three.

Laapataa Ladies is expected to be a thrilling film, and given the commitment shown in the casting, this is understandable given the high expectations. Enthusiastic moviegoers are counting down the days until the movie's debut because the teaser has only increased their excitement. When Laapataa Ladies was screened at TIFF, the crowd erupted in praise for director Kiran Rao, leading to a standing ovation.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The screenplay for the movie, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai wrote both the screenplay and the dialogue, and Divyanidhi Sharma wrote the extra dialogue.

Also read: Must read! Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao expresses disappointment with regards to movies with 'regressive messages' minting crores

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - filmibeat

Kiran Rao Aamir Khan Laapataa Ladies Toronto International Film Festival Ravi Kishan Bollywood Aamir Khan Productions Kindling Productions Divyanidhi Sharma Biplab Goswami Sneha Desai Jyoti Deshpande TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 07:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! When Salman Khan was labeled a liar by THIS Aarya actor, Read on to know why
MUMBAI: Salman khan is the undisputed star of the Hindi Film industry. Despite never having won many awards in his life...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj’s attacker gets arrested, Anupama and Malti Devi worry for his life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi to punish Kiran for his evil deeds, Reeva to return to India?
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi decides to get treatment to have a baby with Adhik
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! When Anushka Sharma clarified rumours of her and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cold War’; Says ‘I have no problems with Deepika or …..’
MUMBAI :Despite their lack of close friendship in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone have always been very...
Spooky! Here's a list of movies and web series to watch this Halloween with your loved ones, take a look
MUMBAI: Halloween is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to take out your wands, blankies and broomsticks...
Recent Stories
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was labeled a liar by THIS Aarya actor, Read on to know why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman
What! When Salman Khan was labeled a liar by THIS Aarya actor, Read on to know why
Anushka Sharma
OMG! When Anushka Sharma clarified rumours of her and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Cold War’; Says ‘I have no problems with Deepika or …..’
Ayushmann
Must Read! “I want to make people smile, fill their hearts with happiness, bring them together, and rise above” Ayushmann Khurrana on his choice of movies
Stree
Spooky! Here's a list of movies and web series to watch this Halloween with your loved ones, take a look
Raveena Tandon
What! Raveena Tandon opens up about the Bollywood vs. South industry debate; Says ‘The South industry is that they were so strongly connected with their roots…’
Anurag
What! When Anurag Kashyap said, “If Quentin Tarantino made a film in India, it would be this,” while talking about Salman Khan's Dabangg