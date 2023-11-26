Shocking! Did you Know? Yash Chopra scolded Rani Mukerji in front of everyone on the set of Veer Zaara due to THIS reason

MUMBAI : Among the most well-known actresses in the Hindi cinema business is Rani Mukerji. She has a distinguished career and has been in several of Bollywood's biggest films. She has a large fan base among fans and is well-known for her flexible performances. The public continues to value her acting skills even if she now appears in very few films. Veer Zaara, a 2004 film directed by Yash Chopra, is among her most famous works.

The success of the picture was largely attributed to the effect of the character, despite her small participation. A situation that occurred on the movie set has now been made public.

In the 2004 film Veer Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji played the key parts. In the movie, Rani played Shah Rukh's lawyer, who facilitated their reunion after a long separation, and Shah Rukh and Preity were the lovers. Despite not playing the lead, her character had a significant influence on the movie.

The roles played by Shah Rukh and Rani were very different in an age when the film's production got underway. It appeared that they were a father-and-daughter relationship.

She had always portrayed an actress opposite Shah Rukh, thus it was getting harder for her to play the part at that point. Both of them starred in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Chalte Chalte. She burst out laughing the moment she saw King Khan with white hair. Shah Rukh used to laugh too, after he saw her. When Yash Chopra, the film director, saw the same thing happening repeatedly, he lost his temper and scolded Rani in front of everyone on the set.

The following shot was flawless, and their performances left everyone in awe. Veer Zaara was a big smash when it came out and made around Rs 100 crore worldwide. One of the most recognizable films ever made in Hindi cinema is this one.

Credit- News 18