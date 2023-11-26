Shocking! Did you Know? Yash Chopra scolded Rani Mukerji in front of everyone on the set of Veer Zaara due to THIS reason

The success of the picture was largely attributed to the effect of the character, despite her small participation. A situation that occurred on the movie set has now been made public.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI : Among the most well-known actresses in the Hindi cinema business is Rani Mukerji. She has a distinguished career and has been in several of Bollywood's biggest films. She has a large fan base among fans and is well-known for her flexible performances. The public continues to value her acting skills even if she now appears in very few films. Veer Zaara, a 2004 film directed by Yash Chopra, is among her most famous works.

Also read:Must read! "Rani Mukherjee and Tara Sutaria looks so similar" netizens reacts to this new video of the actress Rani Mukherjee

The success of the picture was largely attributed to the effect of the character, despite her small participation. A situation that occurred on the movie set has now been made public. 

In the 2004 film Veer Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji played the key parts. In the movie, Rani played Shah Rukh's lawyer, who facilitated their reunion after a long separation, and Shah Rukh and Preity were the lovers. Despite not playing the lead, her character had a significant influence on the movie.

The roles played by Shah Rukh and Rani were very different in an age when the film's production got underway. It appeared that they were a father-and-daughter relationship.

She had always portrayed an actress opposite Shah Rukh, thus it was getting harder for her to play the part at that point. Both of them starred in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Chalte Chalte. She burst out laughing the moment she saw King Khan with white hair. Shah Rukh used to laugh too, after he saw her. When Yash Chopra, the film director, saw the same thing happening repeatedly, he lost his temper and scolded Rani in front of everyone on the set.

The following shot was flawless, and their performances left everyone in awe. Veer Zaara was a big smash when it came out and made around Rs 100 crore worldwide. One of the most recognizable films ever made in Hindi cinema is this one.

Also read: WOAH! Rani Mukerji’s video about lip-sync goes viral; netizens say, “She ended some stars”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18

Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji fans RANI MUKERJI TROLL RANI MUKERJI VIDEO Rani Mukerji movies Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Did you Know? Sidharth Malhotra met his lady love Kiara Advani despite having a high fever at Karan Johar's Party; Know here more!
MUMBAI : Actor Varun Dhawan discussed it before the public learned of the romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara...
Must read! Katrina Kaif reveals the difference in the style of working between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying the release of Tiger 3, which has already grossed Rs 373 crore worldwide in...
Shocking! Did you Know? Yash Chopra scolded Rani Mukerji in front of everyone on the set of Veer Zaara due to THIS reason
MUMBAI : Among the most well-known actresses in the Hindi cinema business is Rani Mukerji. She has a distinguished...
Whoa! From a luxury yacht, remote holidays, to strict parenting, check out the lifestyle of Anil and Tina Ambani
MUMBAI: The Ambani family is one of the richest and most talked about in India. From a multi million business to a...
What! Kartik Aaryan did the movie Shehzada for free? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred...
Aww! Anupamaa’s Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo speaks of her bond with Rupali Ganguly and also reveals that Gaurav Khanna helps her with her Math homework
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
What! Did you Know? Sidharth Malhotra met his lady love Kiara Advani despite having a high fever at Karan Johar's Party; Know here more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
What! Did you Know? Sidharth Malhotra met his lady love Kiara Advani despite having a high fever at Karan Johar's Party; Know here more!
KATRINA KAIF
Must read! Katrina Kaif reveals the difference in the style of working between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Anil
Whoa! From a luxury yacht, remote holidays, to strict parenting, check out the lifestyle of Anil and Tina Ambani
Kartik
What! Kartik Aaryan did the movie Shehzada for free? Read on to know more
Anupam Kher
Shocking! Did You Know? Anupam Kher was the first choice for Mogambo from Mr India but replaced with Amrish Puri
Sobhita
Wow! Sobhita Dhulipala breaks silence on colour shaming, discusses skin tone; Says 'Me usse apni kami ki tarah….’