Shocking! Disha Patani gets massively trolled for her recent dressing; netizens say “jaldi jaldi mein kapde pehna bhul gai”

Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her recent public appearance; netizens are commenting on her face surgery and dressing sense

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 13:51
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. Over time we have not only seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress but also some pictures and posts of the actress which define hotness.

Recently the actress was seen at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns where the actress was looking sizzling hot in her black outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress indeed is looking super hot in this outfit and the fans really cannot get over with this look of the actress, but there are a few set of people who did not like the outfit of the actress and have started trolling her.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

As we can see the netizens are commenting not only on the dressing sense of the actress but also speculating that she did lip surgery. Many people are saying that the outfit is not appropriate and are saying that "Jaldi Jaldi mein kapde pehna Bhul Gayi" while others are saying that what happened to her face and if she did lip surgery.

No doubt we really cannot take our eyes off the beautiful outfit of the actress and she is indeed one of the major head-turners in B-Town.

What are your views on the actress Disha Patani and these comments coming from the side of the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

About Author

