Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled on her dress, netizens says, “Itni Choti Dress, Choti Bachhi Ho Kya”

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her contribution, she is indeed one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry who is known not only for her acting and cuteness but also for fashion and fitness.

The fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and having said that this latest video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city, indeed he actress Disha Patani is looking hot in her outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and her hot dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see these comes many people are not at all appreciating the dress of the actress and saying that her dress is way too small, few are saying that why she is exposing every time, there are people who saying ‘Itni Choti dress pehni ho, choti bachi ho kya?”

What are your views on these comments coming from netizens for the actress Disha Patani and how did you like her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

