Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her smile in this video, ‘Her has become plastic’ netizens are saying

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her recent public appearance during the promotion of Ek Villain Returns netizens are saying ‘her face is nothing but plastic’

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 17:37
movie_image: 
Disha

MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from the Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some beautiful projects coming from the side of the actress Disha Patani and grabbing the attention of the fans. She is indeed one of the major head turners not only for the acting contribution but also for the different looks.

Disha Patani is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns and we can see many pictures and posts all over the internet with the entire movie who are busy promoting the movie.

This video of the actress is getting some amazing response as she was busy promoting a movie with co actress Tara Sutaria. She is getting some amazing responses for looks but there are few people who have started trolling the actress in terms of her face and assuming that has gone through plastic surgery and her smile is a complete change now.

ALSO READ – Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish

As we can see these comments netizens are saying she had a beautiful smile at one point but everything has been changed and what she has done to her face, they are also trolling the actress by comparing her with post surgery face of actress Vaani Kapoor and commenting why her smile is like actress Shabana Azmi.

What are your views on this post of the actress Disha Patani and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Ek villain Returns, it is all set to hit the screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Wow! Take a sneak peek of Shah Rukh Khan’s messy looks from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’

Disha Patani DISHA PATANI FASN DISHA PATANI TROLL Tara Sutaria Arjun Kapoor John Abraham Mohit Suri EK Villain Returns Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 17:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! After nailing Gomi Gomi dance trend, Dhanashree Verma mesmerizes netizens with her ‘Bathroom Selfie’
MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma has carved a niche for herself in the glamour world with her amazing...
Channa Mereya: OMG! Aditya’s ego takes a huge blow as Ginni witnesses his humiliation
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
WHAT! Disha Parmar EXPECTING a BABY with hubby Rahul Vaidya?
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most popular couples of small screens. Ever since the duo made...
Sexy! Check out some hot pictures of Bhoomi actress Sakshi Dwivedi
MUMBAI: Actress Sakshi Dwivedi who is known for her amazing acting contribution to projects like Bhoomi (2017; Hindi),...
Ooh La La! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik oozes oomph in these sexy Beach looks
MUMBAI: 12. She also featured in the movie 'Ardh', which also starred Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.The beauty rose to...
Bold and Sexy! Shweta Tiwari is a diva who can give all the young ladies a run for their money, Check out
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She simply raises temperatures...
Recent Stories
Sexy! Check out some hot pictures of Bhoomi actress Sakshi Dwivedi
Sexy! Check out some hot pictures of Bhoomi actress Sakshi Dwivedi
Latest Video