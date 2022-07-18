Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her smile in this video, ‘Her has become plastic’ netizens are saying

MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from the Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some beautiful projects coming from the side of the actress Disha Patani and grabbing the attention of the fans. She is indeed one of the major head turners not only for the acting contribution but also for the different looks.

Disha Patani is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns and we can see many pictures and posts all over the internet with the entire movie who are busy promoting the movie.

This video of the actress is getting some amazing response as she was busy promoting a movie with co actress Tara Sutaria. She is getting some amazing responses for looks but there are few people who have started trolling the actress in terms of her face and assuming that has gone through plastic surgery and her smile is a complete change now.

ALSO READ – Must read! Netizens reject Ek Villain Returns trailer, say one can replace Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish

As we can see these comments netizens are saying she had a beautiful smile at one point but everything has been changed and what she has done to her face, they are also trolling the actress by comparing her with post surgery face of actress Vaani Kapoor and commenting why her smile is like actress Shabana Azmi.

What are your views on this post of the actress Disha Patani and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Ek villain Returns, it is all set to hit the screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Wow! Take a sneak peek of Shah Rukh Khan’s messy looks from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’