SHOCKING! Disha Patani TROLLED massively for this reason

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the Bollywood actresses who are very active on social media platforms. The actress keeps her fans hooked to her profile with her bold pictures, gym, and stunt videos. Recently Disha took to her social media account where she posted a video doing dead weight lifting.

Taking to her social media handle, Disha shared a stunning video in which she was seen doing dead weight lifting of 80 Kg. She captioned to video as Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg. But in the video, it was clearly seen the weight which was she lifting was not more than 60 Kg. Soon the post was grabbed by her fans on social media and started trolling the actress for giving the wrong information.

Check out the video here:

Taking to her post, A user commented on her post by asking how is the weight divided by 6 plates of 10 kg can be 80 kg. While another user said, I don’t think that weight is 80 Kg. One more user took to her comment section and said, this is 60 kg, not 80 kg per 10 kg group weight. A user even suggested her to change her trainer as he doesn’t know to count the number.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen Balaji motion pictures film KTina. She will also be seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns where she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor. After that Disha will be seen in the film Yodha along with Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

