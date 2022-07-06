Shocking! Divya Khosla Kumar gets massively trolled for her presence at an award, netizens are saying "this is called paid fans"

Divya Khosla Kumar is getting some unhealthy comments all over the social media for her presence at the recent award function, netizens are calling what she has done apart from standing in a music video and doing a disaster movie Satyamev Jayate 2

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:53
movie_image: 
Divya Khosla Kumar

MUMBAI : Actress Divya Khosla Kumar who has made her acting debut with the movie Satyamev Jayate 2, which has John Abraham in the leading role is no doubt winning the heart of the fans not only with her amazing acting but also with the looks.

We have seen some beautiful pictures and post coming from the side of the actress Divya Khosla Kumar l which have defined some hotness. As we all know the entire Bollywood industry was recently present at an award function the videos and pictures of which are floating around all over the social media.

Actress Divya Khosla Kumar was also seen at the award function and we can see there are few fans who were cheering and calling out the name of the actress. No doubt the actress is looking very beautiful in this video.

But these pictures and videos are getting some unhealthy comments from the netizens all over the social media and they questioning the presence of the actress at the award function. Check out the comments below

Also read Pearl Puri case: Shocking! Divya Khosla Kumar reveals that Pearl was on a verge of singing a big Bollywood movie and now everything is lost

As we can see that netizens are saying that for what she is present in the award function, is it because of standing in a music video or for her underperformance  in the movie Satyamev Jayate 2, where as many people are calling them paid fans.

What are your views on the actress Divya Khosla Kumar and these comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Exclusive! It is a dream project for anyone: Shirley Setia on her upcoming movie Nikamma


 

Divya Khosla Kumar Divya Khosla Kumar fans Divya Khosla Kumar troll T-Series Bhushan Kumar Satyamev Jayate 2 John Abraham Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Harry shoots Imlie; Aryan begins investigating Madhav's background
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read: ...
SURPRISING! Look what Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors did after Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat died in the show
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly entertaining the viewers. We have seen how Samrat's...
Amazing! Salman Khan starrer THIS movie gets a new name, deets inside
MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. Reportedly...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out Rohit Shetty’s daredevil action on the show
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Tina Dutta to play the lead in Shakuntalam's upcoming show on Colors
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read:...
HEARTBREAKING! Sai suffers a MISCARRIAGE in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a major twist in the story. Paakhi who has lost Samrat...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Salman Khan starrer THIS movie gets a new name, deets inside
Amazing! Salman Khan starrer THIS movie gets a new name, deets inside
Latest Video