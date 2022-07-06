Shocking! Divya Khosla Kumar gets massively trolled for her presence at an award, netizens are saying "this is called paid fans"

MUMBAI : Actress Divya Khosla Kumar who has made her acting debut with the movie Satyamev Jayate 2, which has John Abraham in the leading role is no doubt winning the heart of the fans not only with her amazing acting but also with the looks.

We have seen some beautiful pictures and post coming from the side of the actress Divya Khosla Kumar l which have defined some hotness. As we all know the entire Bollywood industry was recently present at an award function the videos and pictures of which are floating around all over the social media.

Actress Divya Khosla Kumar was also seen at the award function and we can see there are few fans who were cheering and calling out the name of the actress. No doubt the actress is looking very beautiful in this video.

But these pictures and videos are getting some unhealthy comments from the netizens all over the social media and they questioning the presence of the actress at the award function. Check out the comments below

As we can see that netizens are saying that for what she is present in the award function, is it because of standing in a music video or for her underperformance in the movie Satyamev Jayate 2, where as many people are calling them paid fans.

