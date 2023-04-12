Shocking! Do you know? Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani confirms break up; Says ‘I definitely find it very demeaning…’

MUMBAI: In 1998, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot. They soon have their darling son Arhaan Khan as a child. However, Arbaaz and Malaika's paradise fell apart after 19 years of blissful marriage, and they filed for divorce. Malaika and Arbaaz are still co-parenting Arhaan, their son, even after their divorce. However Malaika and Arbaaz gave love another try, and they discovered love in the arms of their respective partners. Arbaaz was in a committed relationship with Giorgia Andriani, yet Malaika fell in love with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Social media has been buzzing with rumors of Arbaaz and Giorgia's split since last year. It appears that the rumors were accurate. Giorgia Andriani recently confirmed the rumors and discussed her split with Arbaaz in an interview. Giorgia Andriani recently had an interview. Giorgia Andriani talked about her breakup with Arbaaz Khan in the video, revealing everything. Giorgia declared that Arbaaz was her best friend and that she would always have feelings for him.

Giorgia added that her relationship with the actor was unaffected by Arbaaz's connection with Malaika. Becoming known as "someone's friend" is extremely humiliating to her, she added. In the same way, she claimed that because Arbaaz and she were different, they both realized their relationship wouldn't last long. Giorgia as stated, "We were best friends and I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with them. What I am now… to be called somebody’s friend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both know it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different."

Karan Johar had previously made an appearance on Moving In With Malaika Arora. While there, Karan questioned Malaika about whether or not she had discussed Arbaaz's breakup rumours with Giorgia Andriani with her. In response, Malaika stated that she doesn't often enquire about her son's or ex-husband's private matters. She also mentioned that, in contrast to some other divorcing couples, she refrains from asking her children personal questions about one another. Karan questioned Malaika about her equation with Arbaaz during that same conversation. She responded by saying it's "lovely" and much better right now.

Giorgia Andriani first talked about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan about a year ago. Regarding her relationship with Arbaaz, she was questioned in an interview. In response, Giorgia says that they are just close friends and have no plans to get married. The diva went on to say that Arbaaz and her grew close because of the pandemic. Malaika received a lot of praise from Giorgia in the same interview. Giorgia said that she truly admires Malaika and values her transition from model to actress.

