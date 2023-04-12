Shocking! Do you know? Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani confirms break up; Says ‘I definitely find it very demeaning…’

Malaika and Arbaaz are still co-parenting Arhaan, their son, even after their divorce. However Malaika and Arbaaz gave love another try, and they discovered love in the arms of their respective partners. Arbaaz was in a committed relationship with Giorgia Andriani, yet Malaika fell in love with actor Arjun Kapoor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 05:30
movie_image: 
Arbaaz

MUMBAI: In 1998, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora tied the knot. They soon have their darling son Arhaan Khan as a child. However, Arbaaz and Malaika's paradise fell apart after 19 years of blissful marriage, and they filed for divorce. Malaika and Arbaaz are still co-parenting Arhaan, their son, even after their divorce. However Malaika and Arbaaz gave love another try, and they discovered love in the arms of their respective partners. Arbaaz was in a committed relationship with Giorgia Andriani, yet Malaika fell in love with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Also read: Arbaaz Khan talks about how Hindi cinema has changed from inside

Social media has been buzzing with rumors of Arbaaz and Giorgia's split since last year. It appears that the rumors were accurate. Giorgia Andriani recently confirmed the rumors and discussed her split with Arbaaz in an interview. Giorgia Andriani recently had an interview. Giorgia Andriani talked about her breakup with Arbaaz Khan in the video, revealing everything. Giorgia declared that Arbaaz was her best friend and that she would always have feelings for him.

Giorgia added that her relationship with the actor was unaffected by Arbaaz's connection with Malaika. Becoming known as "someone's friend" is extremely humiliating to her, she added. In the same way, she claimed that because Arbaaz and she were different, they both realized their relationship wouldn't last long. Giorgia as stated, "We were best friends and I will always have feelings for him. The relationship that he had with Malaika did not really come in the way of my relationship with them. What I am now… to be called somebody’s friend, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both know it wouldn’t have lasted forever because we were very different."

Karan Johar had previously made an appearance on Moving In With Malaika Arora. While there, Karan questioned Malaika about whether or not she had discussed Arbaaz's breakup rumours with Giorgia Andriani with her. In response, Malaika stated that she doesn't often enquire about her son's or ex-husband's private matters. She also mentioned that, in contrast to some other divorcing couples, she refrains from asking her children personal questions about one another. Karan questioned Malaika about her equation with Arbaaz during that same conversation. She responded by saying it's "lovely" and much better right now.

Giorgia Andriani first talked about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan about a year ago. Regarding her relationship with Arbaaz, she was questioned in an interview. In response, Giorgia says that they are just close friends and have no plans to get married. The diva went on to say that Arbaaz and her grew close because of the pandemic. Malaika received a lot of praise from Giorgia in the same interview. Giorgia said that she truly admires Malaika and values her transition from model to actress.

Also read: OMG! Malaika Arora reveals details about the night before her divorce from Arbaaz Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor Arbaaz Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Bollywood Moving In With Malaika Arora Karan Johar Arhaan Khan Giorgia Andriani Salim Khan Sohail Khan Salman Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhosle family in shock to witness Ishaan and Savi's closeness
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
MUMBAI: Every actor wishes to have one landmark film in their filmography. Sometimes a film or a character played by...
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. Over the...
WOW! Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta throwback audition video proves that he is one talented star
MUMBAI: Adhik Mehta has become a household name for his role Adhik Mehta in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa. ...
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people
MUMBAI: In an interview post the success of her last project Bambai Meri Jaan, actor Kritika Kamra mentioned how she...
Recent Stories
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Priyanka
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
Kritika
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people
Sandeep Reddy
Shocking! Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses the controversy surrounding 'Kabir Singh's 'non-consensual kiss' scene; Says 'Bhool jao...'
Rajinikanth
Wow! THIS Bollywood actress turned down 4 offers of Rajinikanth, Overcame through flop debut; Listed among the most successful actress
Amitabh
What! Here are the lesser known events that occurred in reaction to Amitabh Bachchan's fatal injury on the sets of Coolie, read on