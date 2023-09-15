Shocking! Do You know Govinda once slapped THIS director? Already facing another slapgate controversy involving a court case!

MUMBAI: Govinda once began to become the target of numerous debates. A few slaps were used in some of them. It was another slap incident that occurred at the same time as his slap gate with a fan named Santosh Rai, which made him quite famous and earned him the hatred and rage of his supporters.

Everyone is aware of the fact that Chi-Chi struck a fan before defending him in court. The court mandated that he make an apology and pay a settlement of Rs. 5 lakh. Do you know that the actor, while dealing with this slapgate, did not hesitate to start another slap controversy?

However, it also involved the well-known director Neeraj Vora, this specific occurrence became the subject of wild rumours. The story goes that Govinda, in a fit of passion, gave the late director a hard smack in front of the team before hurriedly leaving the location.

However, it was Aryan Vaid, another actor, who sparked this wrath. Aryan and Govinda reportedly worked together on the movie Run Bhola Run, where the young Bigg Boss contestant had to slap Govinda for a scene.

Everyone was astonished and shocked at the same time when Aryan overreacted and actually smacked Chi-Chi bhaiya. What transpired next, though, really caught everyone off guard. Before Neeraj Vora could react, Govinda smacked his director hard. Neeraj Vora was attempting to analyze what went wrong with the scenario and Govinda rushed toward him. He even left the set while in a full-on rage.

According to a popular news report, Govinda further asserted that Neeraj Vora allegedly put such moments in the movie just to make fun of him! The tale was then covered up, and people referred to it as wild rumours. Each party denied any involvement in the incident. We guess that is how stories and myths

Credit:- Koimoi