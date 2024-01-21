Shocking! Do you know? Rashmika Mandanna CRIED after an intense slapping sequence with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Says ‘My brain was just going blank…’

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna, an actor in the movie Animal, talked candidly about slapping Ranbir Kapoor. Last month saw the release of the highly successful Sandeep Reddy Vanga flick. Rashmika played Ranbir's wife in the movie and was seen slapping the actor's character, Ranvijay, in one of the sequences. In a recent interview, Rashmika talked candidly about the dramatic scene, revealing that it was shot in a single take and that she sobbed when it was over.

“The whole sequence was one take because there was a lot of moving. It wasn’t predictable. I didn’t know what I was going to do. Sandeep told me just to feel how a person in this situation would feel. I remember only this. I don’t remember anything between the action and the cut. I just can’t process it. My brain was just going blank,” Rashmika told to a popular news portal.

Rashmika claimed that even after the shoot was over, she was still at that same moment and was still crying. She even approached Ranbir and inquired about his well-being. “After the sequence, I was crying for real. I have slapped him, I am screaming, the chaos is happening and I go to Ranbir and I am like, ‘Was that okay? Are you okay?’” she said.

They shot the sequence in one take. “We finished that sequence in half a day. I loved it, and at that moment I realised that this is the high of being an actor. People don’t write sequences like this every time. I am so glad that I did this movie and this sequence. I was surprised with myself,” Rashmika added.

The central theme of Animal is a man's toxic connection with his father. Ranbir's character Vijay is portrayed in the movie as an anti-hero who would stop at nothing to protect his father, even if it meant using a machine gun to murder 200 people. Nevertheless, he finds it difficult to win over his emotionally distant father (Anil Kapoor) despite his best attempts. In India, Animal has already made more than 500 crores at the box office.

