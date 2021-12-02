SHOCKING! Does Katrina Kaif plan to quit films after her marriage? See what she had to say about it

MUMBAI: Many have speculated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will wed on December 7 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur. She has allegedly been dating the Sardar Udham actor for two years now. As the couple wants to keep the wedding intimate and away from the media spotlight, the wedding is a highly private affair.

ALSO READ: OMG! Salman’s Sister Arpita Breaks the Silence On the ‘Khan-daan’ Attending the Katrina- Vicky Wedding!

Kaif once said that if prioritizing marriage was important to her, she would quit filming after marriage. However, she would not like to be forced to leave her work by her partner or his family. She would do it only if she truly felt it from her heart.

In the actress' opinion, it's more of a personal issue than a gender one. She was said to have decided to reduce her workload after marrying Ranbir Kapoor. They dated for six years before breaking up due to some differences. The bond between Katrina Kaif and her mother and siblings clearly demonstrates her family-oriented nature.

According to an interview with a magazine, she strongly believes in marriage and family. She loves the idea of a home and family. According to the actress, love will come her way when it is fated to do so. She said she was never jealous of her contemporaries who found love or settled down. To think that way is pointless, she said.

On the work front, she has two-three big projects on the go, including Tiger 3. Her wedding is the most anticipated event of 2021 in Bollywood.

For more television and entertainment news, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com.

Credits: Bollywood Life

ALSO READ: OMG! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Big Bollywood Wedding Update - Sangeet, Mehendi, Reception - Check it out!