Shocking! ‘Don’t know what he is watching’ says Ekta Kapoor when reacting to KRK’s comments on Ek Villain Returns

MUMBAI : Ek Villain Returns is backed by Ekta Kapoor and will be hitting the big screen on the 29th of July. The trailer and the soulful songs of the film have created enough buzz around the release. Ek Villain was a big hit and the center of the limelight was Riteish Deshmukh who played the role of the ruthless villain convincingly.

Also read: Lucky to have got great songs through out my career: Arjun Kapoor

Now, Ekta Kapoor is back with the sequel and has clarified that her film is not based on or inspired from any other film and it is not made in any other language. During a recent press conference, Ekta rubbished such claims by KRK that it was copied from a Korean film.

Last month, after the trailer launch of the film, Kamaal R Khan took to his twitter and shared a review of it and said that both Ek Villain and the sequel are copied from Korean films. The first film was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta and Shobhaa Kapoor. The plot of that film was similar to the film, ‘I Saw The Devil’.

She talked in the interview about how Mohit Suri narrated two scripts to her and she said that the villain franchise had to be bigger this time. The script was worked by Mohit and was liked by Rohit Shetty a lot.

“Aur Mohit aise hi mujhe suna raha tha. I went to Rohit and I am his sister, so I requested him, and he very sweetly like good brother do, gave me the script back and said that’s yours. Ye script aisi hai ki koi bhi sunega, naan ahi kahega. Aur ye kabhi kisi language mein nahi bani hai. I don’t know what Korean Mr. KRK is watching. But he seems to know more than I know I do I think.”

Also read: Oops! This is how Kamal R Khan takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Credits: Hindustan Times