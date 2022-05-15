Shocking! Dramatic age gaps of THESE Bollywood’s on-screen couples will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Time and time again, Bollywood has been called out for the dramatic age gaps between the leading couple. More often than not, the women are nauseatingly younger than the big, male megastars.

Prithviraj fame Manushi Chhillar is 24-years-old is paired with the mass churner of commercial films, Akshay Kumar, is a whopping 54.

The 56-year-old Salman Khan is a veteran offender of romancing women who are dangerously almost half his age. In this case, the victim is Pooja Hegde who is 31. Kabhi Eid Kabhin Diwali also stars Kriti Sanon who is also way too young for him at 31.

Back again on the list is a no brainer, Akshay Kumar, and this time the unfortunate victim is none other than Bhumi Pednekar at 32-years-of-age in Raksha Bandhan.

King Khan has been paired opposite Deepika Padukone way too many times and now again in Pathaan, but their age difference will never not be unpleasant. Khan is 56 while Padukone is 36.

Bollywood’s newly-wed couple Alia Bhatt 29-years-old and Ranbir Kapoor who is 39 will share the screen space in Brahmastra.

Liger marks the Telugu debut for Ananya Panday, 23, and the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda, 33. Big deal for both of them.

It all boils down to the fact that Bollywood sees women as nothing more than objects of desire who cater to one sole purpose in films - and we all know it's not the plot.

