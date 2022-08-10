Shocking! “Ek aur Disha Patani paida ho gayi", netizens troll Akanksha Sharma on this latest video

Akanksha Sharma is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 11:21
movie_image: 
Akanksha Sharma

MUMBAI: Akanksha Sharma has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her hotness and beautiful looks. She has created a strong fan base for herself, who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Recently, we have seen the Jugnu girl Akanksha Sharma grabbing the attention of the fans are she was clicked around the city. Indeed, she was looking supremely hot and cute in her outfit and fans kept praising and showering all the love towards the actress. But, there are a few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – (Trending news! From Bholaa to PS2, check out some of the trending news of the day )

As we can see above, 1 user is commenting on her outfit calling it weird, whereas another says that she is the second Disha Patani of the Bollywood industry. Also, one user questioned why every model has to enter the B-town. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Akanksha Sharma? How did you like the appearance of the actress? Do let us know in the common section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read –(Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers)

Akanksha Sharma AKANKSHA SHARMA HOT Akanksha Sharma SEXY Akanksha Sharma TROLL JUGNU SONG BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 11:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla 13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati confirms being in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali; the couple seem madly in love
MUMBAI : Basser Ali rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. Today, he has a massive fan following....
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj doubts Devika's friendship with Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
MUMBAI :Gone are the days when it was said that once an actress gets married and has kids her career is over, and she...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad wants to go to Sahiba’s house with her, Manveer stands against the decision
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
ollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully

Latest Video

Related Stories
ollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
BHOLA
Bholaa review! This Ajay Devgn starrer is a visual treat for all action lovers
Shahrukh Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Shahrukh Khan to have a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Kartina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were not happy
Throwback! When Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were not happy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being called 'Aish'
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Must Read! Husbands of Bollywood actresses who have stayed away from the limelight
Trending news! Bholaa, PS2 check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending news! From Bholaa to PS2, check out some of the trending news of the day