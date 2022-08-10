Shocking! “Ek aur Disha Patani paida ho gayi", netizens troll Akanksha Sharma on this latest video

MUMBAI: Akanksha Sharma has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her hotness and beautiful looks. She has created a strong fan base for herself, who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Recently, we have seen the Jugnu girl Akanksha Sharma grabbing the attention of the fans are she was clicked around the city. Indeed, she was looking supremely hot and cute in her outfit and fans kept praising and showering all the love towards the actress. But, there are a few who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see above, 1 user is commenting on her outfit calling it weird, whereas another says that she is the second Disha Patani of the Bollywood industry. Also, one user questioned why every model has to enter the B-town.

