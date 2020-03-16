Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits

Amrita Rao and Esha Deol shared the screen space in Pyare Mohan
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 17:20
movie_image: 
Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Bollywood has witnessed many incidents where the co-actors and filmmakers got into ugly fights and broke on the sets of a film. One such incident took place in the year 2005 when Esha Deol slapped Vivah actress on the sets of Pyare Mohan.

Also Read:Throwback! This is how Zayed Khan reacted when Shah Rukh Khan asked him if he could act

Esha Deol and Amrita Rao were shooting for their film Pyare Mohan, co-starring Vivek Oberoi and Fardeen Khan. The altercation between Esha and Amrita escalated to such a level that the former ended up slapping the latter. Esha, however, feels that Amrita deserved it and has no regret regarding the same.

After the incident, Esha was quoted saying, “Amrita abused me in front of the director, Indra Kumar and the cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line.”

“To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point of time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity,” she added.

Also Read:Kudos! This is how Esha Deol reacts when netizens compare her with her brother Bobby Deol, see reaction

Later, the two ladies reportedly reconciled after Amrita realised her fault and apologised to Esha.

At that time, Esha was basking in the success of YRF’s Dhoom and had appeared in films such as Kaal and Dus. On the other hand, Amrita won millions of hearts with her role in the films such as Ishq Vishq, Main Hoon Na, among others.

Credit: Times Now

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Esha Deol Amrita Rao Pyare Mohan Vivek Oberoi Fardeen Khan Dhoom Kaal Dus Ishq Vishq
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 17:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback! Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat aka Samar turns driver for Nidhi Shah aka Kinju Baby
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs nothing less than 3.5. Its gripping...
Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Bollywood has witnessed many incidents where the co-actors and filmmakers got into ugly fights and broke on the...
Exclusive! “I want to play an obsessive lover: Vishal Gandhi aka Tej of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played...
Shocking! These actors refused the role of Dr. Ishaan Tandon in Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan
MUMBAI: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which launched on Colors a few months ago, is doing pretty well. The show stars...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans are bored of Nandini-Vedika's constant plotting against Ram-Priya, want Shashi to come back and spice up the drama in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.The...
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Siwach's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar to go off air on this date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits
Shocking! Esha Deol confesses she slapped THIS Bollywood actress, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video