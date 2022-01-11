Shocking! Esha Gupta gets massively trolled once again for her latest half-naked picture

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution. The actress no doubt is one of the top followers when it comes to fashion and fitness.

Over time we have seen some amazing fashion sense of the actress which gets some amazing responses on social media and many times we have seen many pictures of the actresses which attract a lot of social media trolling.

Once again actress Esha Gupta sets the social media on fire with her latest pictures on Instagram handle.

The fans are loving this picture of the actress Esha Gupta where she flaunts her sexy legs, but there are few people who are not happy with these pictures of the actress.

These pictures of the actress attracted many social media trolling and negative comments from the netizens all over.

ALSO READ- (https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/release-of-dulquer-salmaans-salute-postponed-due-covid-spike-220111)

Here are the comments which the actress Esha Gupta is getting for her latest pictures

As we can see the fans are saying what type of clothes she is wearing which are so revealing and isn't she feeling cold, whereas one user has written that this is how she is battling with covid.

No doubt actress Esha Gupta has to be blamed for setting the social media on fire with her sexy pictures. What are your views on these pictures of the actress and the comments on the same do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Check out the list of celebrities who hate mega superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan)