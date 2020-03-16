Shocking! Esha Gupta gets trolled on her latest hot picture, netizens are saying 'Kam Nahin Mil Raha Hai To Aisa karna padta hai'

Actress Esha Gupta is getting some unhealthy comment on her latest picture, netizens are saying that she has to do such photoshoot because she is in need of work
MUMBAI : Actress Esha Gupta is one of the most followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. Over the time we have seen some amazing atom contribution of the actress Esha Gupta and winning the hearts of the fans. No doubt the Jannat 2 actress is known not only for her acting contribution but also for her sizzling looks.

We have seen some amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress which has set the social media on fire and have managed to grab the attention of the fans all across the social media. No doubt actress Esha Gupta is one such name who is look up to when it comes to fashion and fitness goals

No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming picture and posts of the actress which definitely surprises the fans in anyway, having said that the latest mirror selfie of the actress Esha Gupta is getting some amazing love from the fans

No doubt the actress is looking supremely hot in this Mirror selfie, the fans are not keeping calm but showering the love towards the actress but there are few set of people who are not liking the picture of the actress and trolling the actress.

Check out some of the unhealthy comments from the netizens for this picture of the actress

Also read Esha Gupta chuffed at response to 'Aashram 3' trailer

As we can see netizens are saying that no matter how much ever photoshoot she will do she will not get work, whereas few are saying that she is trying to be next Nora Fatehi.

No doubt the actress definitely knows how to hit the right chord when it comes to defining hotnes. What are your views on the picture of the actress and these comment do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Sexy! Check out the time Nidhhi Agerwal set the social media on fire with her hot looks

Latest Video