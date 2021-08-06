Shocking! Famous actress arrested in drug case; read details inside

MUMBAI: Cases have been filed against Shamsunnahar Smrity aka Pori Moni and the owner of Raj Multimedia Nazrul Islam Raj for their alleged involvement in drugs and pornography. RAB officials conducted a raid at the home of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni in Dhaka. Meanwhile, foreign liquor and a hallucinogenic drug called lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) were recovered from her residence.

Raj was taken to the RAB Headquarters after the raid within hours after the arrest of his friend Pori Moni. He is the head of “Raj Multimedia", which produced Pori Moni’s first film “Bhalobasha Seemaheen". RAB seized illegal items including drugs from his house, said Commander Al Moin, director of RAB’s legal and media wing. The court granted Pori Moni a four-day remand for questioning in a drug case. She is alleged to have kept imported bottles of liquor at her home. It is learned that various bottles of foreign liquor including wine and vodka were found in the residence of Pori Moni. Deadly drugs like ice, LSD and equipments for using these were also found.

RAB’s legal and media wing director Commander Khandaker Al Moin claimed that Pori Moni and Raj were involved in a ‘syndicate’ of 10-12 people who used to hold DJ parties and abuse of alcohol and other forms of illicit drugs at their houses.

The actress and model's real name is Shamsunnahar Smriti. Her first film in Dhallywood was ‘Bhalobasha Simahin’. Pori Moni has also acted in hit Bangladeshi films like ‘Aro Bhalobashbo Tomay’, and ‘Mahua Sundari’. In a very short time, the actress became very popular in the film world of Bangladesh. Recently, she had lodged a complaint against a businessman for attempting to kill and rape her.

